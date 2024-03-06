Comparing NIKE (NYSE:NKE) & ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) and ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIKE and ASICS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIKE $51.22 billion 2.92 $5.07 billion $3.42 28.75 ASICS N/A N/A N/A $172.46 0.24

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than ASICS. ASICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIKE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

NIKE pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ASICS pays an annual dividend of $13.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.4%. NIKE pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASICS pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NIKE has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. ASICS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares NIKE and ASICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKE 10.28% 37.41% 14.15% ASICS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NIKE and ASICS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKE 2 10 20 0 2.56 ASICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

NIKE presently has a consensus price target of $122.24, suggesting a potential upside of 24.33%. Given NIKE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NIKE is more favorable than ASICS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of NIKE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of ASICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NIKE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NIKE beats ASICS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. It also sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, sport balls, socks, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. In addition, the company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel; and licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online. ASICS Corporation was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

