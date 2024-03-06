Comparing Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Free Report) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, suggesting that its stock price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93% New Concept Energy 16.86% 0.63% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and New Concept Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62 New Concept Energy $210,000.00 N/A $180,000.00 $0.02 50.53

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Concept Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

