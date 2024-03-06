COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Trading Up 31.6%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 31.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 37,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 29,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of COMSovereign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

COMSovereign Stock Up 31.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMSovereign

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 193,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.

