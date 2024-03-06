Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,521 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.23.

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

