Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.95. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

