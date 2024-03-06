Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 35,566 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Aris Water Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

ARIS opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $678.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

