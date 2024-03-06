Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Dine Brands Global worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

DIN stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $758.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

