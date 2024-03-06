Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 161.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

AMSF opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $57.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

