Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $342,000 Stock Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

