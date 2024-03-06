Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $355,000 Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Amtech Systems worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 574,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 161,267 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 215,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASYS. StockNews.com raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.