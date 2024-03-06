Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Northwest Pipe worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.03 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

