Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $444,000 Stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451. 85.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

