Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Erasca worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 1,180.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERAS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Erasca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

