Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $427,000 Investment in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 422,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 284,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,995,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

TARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

