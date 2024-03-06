Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

