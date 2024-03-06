Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 1.2 %

VRA stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vera Bradley

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $251,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

