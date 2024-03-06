Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 160,793 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of TPI Composites as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 15.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,509,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 199,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 98.9% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 632,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.18. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

