Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Identiv worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Identiv by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of INVE opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

