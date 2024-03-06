Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

