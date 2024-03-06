Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,737 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Heartland Express by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $947.02 million, a PE ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 64,475 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $901,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 64,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $901,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 452,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 148,515 shares of company stock worth $2,035,219 over the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

