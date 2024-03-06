Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,552 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,979,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

