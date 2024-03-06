Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,063 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Select Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Select Medical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

