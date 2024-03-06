Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $349,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pool by 82.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of POOL opened at $409.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $409.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.75.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.