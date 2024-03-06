Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

