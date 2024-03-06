Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

CCSI opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $39.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

