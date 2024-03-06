Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.
