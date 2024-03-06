Contrasting Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarum Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smartsheet 1 3 12 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alarum Technologies and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alarum Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.72%. Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $53.31, indicating a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Alarum Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Alarum Technologies and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarum Technologies -41.06% -35.68% -20.48% Smartsheet -15.15% -23.90% -10.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alarum Technologies and Smartsheet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarum Technologies $24.77 million 3.68 -$13.15 million ($2.11) -7.39 Smartsheet $766.91 million 7.35 -$215.64 million ($1.05) -39.37

Alarum Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarum Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Alarum Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access. It offers iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware, and others; privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. It also provides static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, and data collection API cloud service, as well as advertising services to third party privacy products. The company offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. It serves financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and others. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

