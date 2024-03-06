Contrasting Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) & PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) and PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and PHAXIAM Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -13,408.95% -590.78% -84.13% PHAXIAM Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Inhibrx has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 2 1 0 2.33 PHAXIAM Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inhibrx and PHAXIAM Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inhibrx currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Inhibrx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than PHAXIAM Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and PHAXIAM Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $1.80 million 936.74 -$241.36 million ($5.03) -7.07 PHAXIAM Therapeutics $32.66 million 0.31 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx.

Summary

Inhibrx beats PHAXIAM Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has collaboration with 2seventy bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing a portfolio of phages targeting resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections, including staphylococcus aureus, escherichia coli, and pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company was formerly known as ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and changed its name to PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. in June 2023. PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

