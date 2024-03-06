Contrasting NioCorp Developments (NB) & Its Rivals

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NioCorp Developments to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NioCorp Developments and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 1104 2431 2951 105 2.31

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.44%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 59.69%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.02 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.30 billion $1.07 billion 7.20

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NioCorp Developments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -76.52% -4.25% -4.10%

Summary

NioCorp Developments rivals beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

