Contrasting Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Redwood Trust pays out -533.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $724.00 million 1.09 -$2.27 million ($0.12) -50.04 Host Hotels & Resorts $5.31 billion 2.75 $740.00 million $1.04 19.99

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.9% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -0.28% 5.21% 0.42% Host Hotels & Resorts 13.93% 10.82% 6.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Redwood Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 2 5 1 2.88 Host Hotels & Resorts 1 2 11 0 2.71

Redwood Trust currently has a consensus price target of $7.97, indicating a potential upside of 32.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Redwood Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

