Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Trading Up 0.1%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 16,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 49,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Core Alternative ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $386.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Alternative ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 220,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Core Alternative ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,393,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,360 shares in the last quarter.

Core Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

