Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $4,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,973.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,599,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,400,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

