Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Cosan by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,241 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cosan during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Cosan by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 163,209 shares during the period.

NYSE CSAN opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

