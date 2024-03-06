CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 146.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after buying an additional 36,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after buying an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.