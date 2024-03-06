Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Michael D. Deshazer Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

