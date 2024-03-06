Craneware (LON:CRW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($27.92) and last traded at GBX 2,136 ($27.11), with a volume of 30862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,110 ($26.78).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Craneware’s payout ratio is 13,809.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($29.19) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Craneware Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,991.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,723.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £738.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9,952.38 and a beta of 0.13.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

See Also

