Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

