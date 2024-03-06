Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.