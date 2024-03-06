Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 22nd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 59,704 shares of company stock valued at $118,005 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.