Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CRCT opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $4,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $25,473,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cricut by 154.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

