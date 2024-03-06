Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Cricut Price Performance
CRCT opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.11.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $4,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $25,473,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cricut
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
See Also
