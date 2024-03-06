Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after buying an additional 674,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $18,141,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.