Critical Comparison: Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) versus Its Peers

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fidelis Insurance to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion $2.13 billion 0.89 Fidelis Insurance Competitors $16.27 billion $3.00 billion 74.68

Fidelis Insurance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fidelis Insurance. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 59.30% 20.23% 4.22% Fidelis Insurance Competitors 3.31% -13.32% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fidelis Insurance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Fidelis Insurance Competitors 657 3232 2985 204 2.39

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.94%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than its rivals.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

