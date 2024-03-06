Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 2.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 153,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 259,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 18.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.73 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.