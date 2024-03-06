Critical Survey: Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) versus AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and AudioCodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Exlites Holdings International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A AudioCodes 3.59% 7.35% 4.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and AudioCodes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AudioCodes $244.38 million 1.74 $8.78 million $0.28 47.93

Volatility and Risk

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of -1.83, meaning that its stock price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioCodes has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of AudioCodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Exlites Holdings International and AudioCodes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioCodes 2 0 1 0 1.67

AudioCodes has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential downside of 7.79%. Given AudioCodes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Exlites Holdings International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exlites Holdings International

(Get Free Report)

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products. The company also focuses on electric vehicle range extenders. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About AudioCodes

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services. The company also offers One Voice Operations Center, a voice network management solution; Device Manager for administering business phones and meeting room solutions; AudioCodes Routing Manager for handling call routing in VoIP networks; and User Management Pack 365 simplifies user lifecycle and identity management across Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business deployments. In addition, it provides AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams, a portfolio of managed services for simplifying Teams adoption; appliances for Microsoft Skype/Teams for Business such as survivable branch appliances, CCE, and CloudBond 365; and a range of value-added voice applications comprising SmartTAP, Voca, VoiceAI Connect, and Meeting Insights. Further, the company offers managed services; and AudioCodes Live Cloud, a Microsoft Teams software as a service solution that enables service providers to offer their business customers a seamless migration to Microsoft Teams. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, network equipment providers, and systems integrators and distributors in the telecommunications and networking industries. The company primarily operates in the Americas, Europe, the Far East, and Israel. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Exlites Holdings International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exlites Holdings International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.