CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $264.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $297.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,958.51, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $5,995,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

