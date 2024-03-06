CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,327,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,769,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.58.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

