Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $271.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $275.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

