CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

