DallasNews (DALN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DallasNews Stock Up 1.5 %

DALN stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. DallasNews has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

DallasNews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. DallasNews’s payout ratio is -48.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DallasNews

DallasNews Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DallasNews by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of DallasNews by 23.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

