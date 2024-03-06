DallasNews (DALN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DallasNews Stock Up 1.5 %
DALN stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. DallasNews has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.13.
DallasNews Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. DallasNews’s payout ratio is -48.85%.
DallasNews Company Profile
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.
