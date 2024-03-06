David Bryan Purchases 1,200 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director David Bryan bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,928.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $176.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.36). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $6,486,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 730,543 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 555,904 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 461,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $3,225,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

