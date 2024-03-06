DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

DaVita Trading Up 7.1 %

DVA opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average is $100.81. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

