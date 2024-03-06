Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $907.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $786.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.53. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $939.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,456 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,748 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

